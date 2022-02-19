United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,936 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of F5 Networks worth $15,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $97,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,747 shares of company stock worth $2,788,894. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $201.69 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

