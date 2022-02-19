United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $25.51 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $25,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXUS. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

