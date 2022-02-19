United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $22,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,259,000 after buying an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,303,000 after buying an additional 109,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,801,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,081,000 after buying an additional 34,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,501,000.

IWV opened at $252.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.79. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $223.18 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

