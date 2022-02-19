United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.5 days.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Several brokerages have commented on UDIRF. Oddo Bhf began coverage on United Internet in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

