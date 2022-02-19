United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.5 days.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Several brokerages have commented on UDIRF. Oddo Bhf began coverage on United Internet in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

