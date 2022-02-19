Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $29.57 Average PT from Analysts

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,825 shares of company stock worth $1,450,914. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after acquiring an additional 264,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,929,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,802,000 after acquiring an additional 236,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,761,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,759,000 after acquiring an additional 221,992 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

