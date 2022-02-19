Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Universal Electronics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.560 EPS.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $29.90 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $391.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UEIC. B. Riley decreased their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

