Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Universal Electronics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.560 EPS.
NASDAQ UEIC opened at $29.90 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $391.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
