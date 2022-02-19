Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UVE. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

UVE opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

