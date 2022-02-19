V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 58,721 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in V.F. were worth $37,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

