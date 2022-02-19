Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 466.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,550 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after acquiring an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,824,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,429,000 after acquiring an additional 163,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $219.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

