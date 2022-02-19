Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.440 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.44 EPS.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

