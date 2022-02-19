Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Up 29.6% in January

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 232,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNTR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.
Shares of NYSE VNTR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 99,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,544. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $245.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Venator Materials Company Profile
Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.