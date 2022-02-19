Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.93, but opened at $49.99. Ventas shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 17,368 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Get Ventas alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38.

About Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.