Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. Ventas also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.760-$0.800 EPS.

NYSE VTR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.94. 3,875,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,820. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ventas by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 725,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,103,000 after buying an additional 274,002 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ventas by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 55,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.