Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce sales of $232.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.40 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $351.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $876.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $940.74 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $953.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -195.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

