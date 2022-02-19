Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 25,268 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,975,000 after acquiring an additional 65,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of B stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

