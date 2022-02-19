Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avient by 52.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avient by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Avient by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 602.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 174,083 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE:AVNT opened at $52.55 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.