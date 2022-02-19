Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCLE. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,638,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 518,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,201,000. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 854,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 808,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 778,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period.

Shares of SCLE opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

