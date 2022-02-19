Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

FIBK opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

