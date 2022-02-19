Vestcor Inc Acquires 13,682 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $896,300 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.