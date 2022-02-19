Vestcor Inc Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Humana by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Humana by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. boosted its position in Humana by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 183,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM opened at $421.75 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

