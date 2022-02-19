Vestcor Inc Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after buying an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,073,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,367,000 after purchasing an additional 172,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,379,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,412,000 after acquiring an additional 902,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

