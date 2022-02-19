Vestcor Inc Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $21,092,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 217.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 448,565 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth $10,103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after buying an additional 254,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,433,000 after buying an additional 245,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,104 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,750 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 110,226 shares of company stock worth $3,950,565. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
American Assets Trust stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $40.83.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.
American Assets Trust Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
