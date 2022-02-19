Vestcor Inc Makes New Investment in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 91,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.67. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

