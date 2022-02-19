Vestcor Inc Trims Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vestcor Inc cut its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

