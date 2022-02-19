Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,640,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

