Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.35

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 11433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The firm has a market cap of $579.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.92 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

