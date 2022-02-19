Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 73,659 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,659 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $19,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 106.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 60,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

