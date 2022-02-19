Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $22,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $68.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

