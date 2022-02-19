Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 169,647 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,647 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $23,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 736.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,907,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 144.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $34.27 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

