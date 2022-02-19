Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 110,121 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,148,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 35.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
FDX opened at $222.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.10 and a 200-day moving average of $247.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
