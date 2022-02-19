Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,691 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $21,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.50.

RGEN stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.21. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Repligen’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

