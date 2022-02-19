Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $18.08 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,461 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $18,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Envista by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Envista by 3.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,222 shares of company stock worth $4,251,512. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

