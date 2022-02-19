Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 116,639 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,639 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Quidel by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Quidel by 19.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 11.5% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,472,000 after buying an additional 32,492 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Quidel by 126.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after buying an additional 79,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.37. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $193.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

