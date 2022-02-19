Voya Investment Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 162,516 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

RAPT stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.15. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $59,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,942 shares of company stock valued at $495,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

