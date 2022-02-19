Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 370.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SEA by 72.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after buying an additional 244,786 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $417,670,000 after acquiring an additional 198,381 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 310.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

Shares of SE stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.35. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $119.41 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.