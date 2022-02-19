Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 10,756 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco by 22.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 790,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 144,037 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $33,091,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 447,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

