Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,808 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after buying an additional 4,736,661 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 286.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 69.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,372,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 970,910 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WU opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

