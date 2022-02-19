Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 582 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMED. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $141.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average is $165.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.52 and a 12 month high of $294.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

