Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 816 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,603,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after acquiring an additional 336,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average is $101.59.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

