W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.180-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.36. 810,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,246. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

