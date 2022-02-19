Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of WRE opened at $23.46 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 85,839 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.