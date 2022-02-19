Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.63 EPS

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63), Fidelity Earnings reports.
WFRD stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. 323,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.