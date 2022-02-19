WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after buying an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.95%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

