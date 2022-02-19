Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 240,700 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $334,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $50,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $84.98 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

