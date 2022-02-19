Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 346,033 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $428,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 52,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 72.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

