Wellington Management Group LLP Has $408.67 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,769,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,060 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of YETI worth $408,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in YETI by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in YETI by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.