Wellington Management Group LLP Has $446.98 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,576,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $446,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $10,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 292.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $26,373,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.24.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $221.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.50. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.70 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.