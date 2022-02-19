Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.19% of Skyworks Solutions worth $323,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $136.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.38 and a 200 day moving average of $162.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $10,842,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

