Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,808,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423,415 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Alkermes worth $364,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 81.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,549 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 135.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 995,070 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $1,613,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.60, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

