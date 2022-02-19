Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 11,466 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.76% of IQVIA worth $347,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,400,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,160,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $64,669,233,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

IQV opened at $228.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.10 and its 200 day moving average is $255.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

